'Hopefully I can kick on' - Falkirk striker Callumn Morrison looking for goal boost after scoring first of season in win over Peterhead

Callumn Morrison celebrates scoring (Pic Michael Gillen)

After the visitors took a shock 45th minute lead through Max Gillies, Falkirk hit back to win with goals by Ryan Williamson in first half stoppage time and Morrison and Gary Oliver in the second half.

“It's obviously been frustrating the past couple of weeks,” Morrison told the Falkirk Herald. "I’ve had quite a few chances at goal. I was just waiting for one to go in the back of the net and now hopefully I can start kicking on from here and get up and running for the season.

"We’re delighted with the three points. It’s confidence for all the boys and there is a wee bit of atmosphere now in that dressing room.”

Morrison said that a key to the win was Williamson’s equaliser coming so quickly after Gillies’ strike.

“The amount we were attacking we were always open to the counter attack,” the striker added.

"They took their opportunity but you hear the fans responding as soon as we get that first goal.

"Then it gives us a lift as well and we go and get another one and another one and on another day it could have been five or six.

"I’m in the right positions, if I wasn’t I’d be worrying.

"I was getting shots away and on another day I could have got a hat-trick but fair play to the goalie, he’s had a great game.”