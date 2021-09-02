Home advantage once again for Camelon

Action from Camelon's match with Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Despite home advantage on both occasions, the Mariners went down 3-1 to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale last Saturday, then on Tuesday they suffered another two-goal deficit defeat, this time at the hands of Sauchie by 4-2.

This weekend they are at Carmuirs Park once again and hope this time round that home advantage will finally count.

They will play host to West Lothian side Blackburn United, who made it through to the first round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday with a 2-1 home win over Easthouses Lily.

Camelon celebrate taking the lead but would go on to lose the match 3-1.

United currently sit in 11th place in the Premier Division table with 11 points from eight games played.

Away from the East of Scotland leage, Camelon have been drawn away in the first round of the 2021-22 Scottish Cup.

They will play Dunbar United, with the tie to be played on or around Saturday, September 18.

The Mariners will hope that the tie will proceed as planned and they don’t face a repeat of last season’s ongoing saga in the same competition when their first-round tie against Brora Rangers didn’t go ahead until the seventh time of asking.

The original match against the Highland League champions was abandoned and five further attempts to stage it were defeated by the weather. In the end, the tie was switched to Westfield Park in Denny, home of Dunipace Juniors.