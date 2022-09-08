History in the making as goalkeeper brothers Nicky and Jay Hogarth to face off at Falkirk v Alloa Athletic

Nicky and Jay – sons of former Falkirk goalkeeper Myles Hogarth – will likely face off in the Scottish League One encounter at the Falkirk Stadium having both made loan moves this summer, from Nottingham Forest under-21s and Rangers B respectively.

“The first word that comes to mind is unique,” Hogarth told the Falkirk Herald. "Two goalies playing against each other in a competitive professional game in Scotland has never happened before.

"We came through at Rangers together and played against each other late last season, a non competitive game between Forest and Rangers in Nottingham. It was 2-1 for Forest after 45 minutes and then we were both substituted.

Nicky Hogarth (1st left) in action for Falkirk in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Kelty Hearts (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"If anything playing against my brother gave me an extra little bit between my teeth that I was going to be better than him to see who had bragging rights in the house.

"We just need to try and put in a good performance.”

The siblings are following in the footsteps of their father, 47, who made 108 appearances for Falkirk between 1999 and 2002. Although he now works as Berwick Rangers goalkeeping coach, Myles is given time off on Saturdays to go and see one of his sons playing.

Nicky, who played in the Bairns’ shock 2-0 loss at Kelty Hearts on Saturday while Jay played in Alloa’s 4-2 win at Clyde, added: "You don’t find many families who have got three goalies, especially all who have played at a similar level.

"It’s really good. Obviously I have learned a lot from my dad, who was my first proper goalkeeping coach.

"And then from there me and my brother have always had that little competition as brothers do. It's just that our competition is now shown every week.

"The one bit of advice from my dad that has always stuck with me is: ‘Don’t get too high and don’t get too low’.

"And it’s one you can always come back to, whether you’ve had a bad training session, bad game, great game, great training session, you always have to try to be level-headed throughout.

"Don’t let your emotions control you because when you start getting too emotional, I feel as a goalkeeper you see red with your decisions and you can struggle.”

Nicky started his career as a youth at Rangers, who loaned him out to East Stirlingshire, Kilwinning Rangers, Caledonian Braves, Stirling Albion and Cowdenbeath.

"It was good experience,” he said. “I learned a lot of different things from the different loans.

"Obviously they’re all part-time clubs so I was still getting my training in full-time at Rangers but just with an add on of being in that men’s environment at a young age.

"As a young goalie the lessons I was taking away were crucial.”

Then came his free transfer move to Nottingham Forest, with whom he starred for their under-21 side.

"It was really good down in England,” he said. “There was a lot of adjusting at first, living alone away from home.

"The training down there is different. There’s kind of different focuses in terms of technically working within the goal, it’s a lot of match realistic stuff every day.

"And the games are of a really good standard. You are playing against the up and coming from the Premiership and Championship from all across England, some really good players.

"People can sometimes knock the academy game and say it’s not real football but definitely down south the standard is a different level.

"In the first half of last season I played almost every game. And then I didn’t play too much in the second half of the season, but I had a lot of lessons in the first half.”

Former Graeme High pupil Hogarth is now delighted to be back at his hometown club.

"I’m enjoying it,” he said. “All the boys have been brilliant with me and it’s been great to move back in with my mum (Jennifer).

"Just being around family and friends has made the transition seemless. They have all been really supportive. My mum and my girlfriend (Lana) actually went down to Nottingham to sort out a few things and I couldn’t thank them more for that because it lets me have my focus here preparing for the games.

"Goalkeeper is a really important position. The margins for error are really fine.

"Little decisions can be the difference between making a great save or losing a goal.