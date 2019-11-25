Hill of Beath 1-2 Bo’ness Utd: BUs still four clear at summit after dramatic winner

Mark McKenzie was the Bo’ness matchwinner after his last-minute strike sealed a comeback victory over Hill of Beath at Keir’s Park.

When the BU’s struck the woodwork three times it looked like United may be in for another frustrating afternoon.

However, skipper Chris Donnelly levelled the game to set up the exciting finish to the match before McKenzie’s dramatic late winner.

Bo’ness remain four clear of second-placed Camelon at the top of the East of Scotland League after another important victory.

The first chance of the game fell to the home side when Kinninmonth seized onto a slack Tom Grant pass in midfield and drove forward, his cutback at the edge of the area found the unmarked Reid who blasted high and wide.

Midway through the half the Haws grabbed a deserved opener when Hall played a quick long ball to Adamson who beat the offside trap and got a shot away which was well stopped by Andy Murphy, the ball fell at the feet of the unmarked Watt who tucked the chance away.

Hall in the Haws goal was called into action for the first time on the half hour when he had a decent double stop to deny Grant and Stuart Hunter. The home side immediately counter-attacked and Murphy again denied Adamson with a fine block to keep the deficit to one goal.

In the 38 th minute Bo’ness were inches away from an equaliser when Hall superbly got a fingertip to a fierce Will Snowdon effort which crashed off the crossbar, bounced on the goal-line and spun clear to safety.

It was that man Hall again to the rescue for the Haws with a world class stop to somehow palm wide a Donnelly header from a driven Grant cross. In the 72 nd minute the woodwork again denied United when Hunter’s header from Snowdon’s cross struck the bar and once more it landed on the line and bounced clear.

With ten minutes remaining the BU’s finally levelled the match when Grant raced onto a Morgan through ball, brilliantly flicked the ball past his marker and sent in a curler which struck the post and fell kindly for Donnelly who calmly passed the ball past Hall and into the net.

With 90 seconds remaining in the game Bo’ness grabbed the winner they deserved when substitute McKenzie poked in an excellent Ryan Stevenson cross from the left to send the large travelling support into raptures.

Hill of Beath appealed in vain for an offside flag which never came, and United saw out the stoppage time without incident to seal what could prove to be a vital win come the end of the season.

Bo’ness: Murphy, Jacobs (Henderson), Snowdon, Hunter, Gemmell, Donnelly ©, Morgan, Nimmo (McKenzie), Grant, Campbell, Stevenson. Unused: Adamson, Syme.