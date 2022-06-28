Russell Latapy lands new coaching role as former Hibs, Rangers and Falkirk icon reunites with Dwight Yorke

The 53-year-old has been appointed assistant boss at A-League club Macarthur FC, where he will reunite with compatriot Dwight Yorke, who was last month named as new manager of the Sydney-based side.

Latapy, who also had a short stint with Dundee United during his time in Scotland, makes the move after stepping down from his position as the Barbados national team head coach on Monday.

The 81-times capped Trinidad and Tobago international took up coaching after retiring from playing and has held down the number two position at Boavista, Falkirk and Inverness. He also spent time as both assistant and head coach of his own national side.

A Macarthur FC statement said: “The club would like to welcome Russell to the Bulls as we look forward to seeing him work alongside newly-appointed coach Dwight Yorke.”