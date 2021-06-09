Hibs coach hails Scotland call-up for Falkirk footballer Leah Eddie

Leah Eddie graduated from the SFA performance school under Ian Ross (right) when Gordon Strachan was national team manager and Brian McClair performnce director (Picture: SNS)

The Falkirk-trained footballer received her first senior Scotland call-up when Stuart McLaren named his squad for two friendlies with Wales and Northern Ireland after helping Hibs to fourth-placed finish in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

And 20-year-old Eddie’s attitude has been praised by Gibson who knows her well – and her qualities that are set to shine in the international arena after being named Hibs’ player of the season.

Gibson explained: “She is only 20 years old so for her to be in the senior Scotland winning squad now as a massive compliment to her and we know how hard it is for players to get called up.

“She is now competing against professionals all over the world and again some of the best teams in the country but she is still managing to get called up and that is recognition of her hard work and hard performances this year.

“Leah was a player of the year and just brilliant all season - it's her first season back since her ACL injury.

“She’s been our defender but we have played her in three different positions over the year. No matter where she has played she has given us an eight out of 10 performance every game no matter what.

“She is so consistent, she knows the game and she reads the game but the best thing about Leah is she is just a nice person – you want to be around her.

"She's always smiling, always happy and enthusiastic and eager to learn and no matter what you ask her to do – she might not agree with you every time – but she always gives her best.

"She has just got better and better as the season progressed.”

Eddie began her football career with Falkirk and Central Ladies Academy in the town and also progressed through the SFA Performance school programme at Graeme High.