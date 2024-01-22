Hibs midfielder Dylan Tait joins Falkirk on loan days after his spell with title rivals Hamilton Accies was cut short

Falkirk have announced the signing of midfielder Dylan Tait on loan, with the Hibs’ youngster joining the Bairns for the remainder of the campaign.

Dylan Tait has signed for Falkirk on loan from Hibs (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The 22-year-old had spent his season so far on loan at League One title rivals Hamilton Accies, making 25 appearances for John Rankin’s team, but his loan was abruptly cut short earlier this month.

A cryptic Accies’ statement said that the player would no longer feature for the South Lanarkshire side following discussions between the club’s hierarchy as they opened a “process of engagement” with parent club Hibs.

And now we know that the former Raith Rovers’ prospect, who joined Premiership giants Hibs back in 2022 signing a four year deal, will boost the Bairns’ title bid with manager John McGlynn – who was boss when Tait broke through into the Stark’s Park first team – saying he is a player “who can really make a difference”.

Dylan Tait played under John McGlynn at Raith Rovers (Photo: Scott Louden)

“We’re delighted to sign Dylan, he’s a player I’ve known for a good few years now, he came through the Fife Elite Academy and played for the Reserves at Raith Rovers when Paul and I were there,” he said. “When we first came across him he was very young, but he then got involved in our first team training and he impressed us so much that we gave him a contract.

“He continued to progress and got better and better, getting himself into the first team at a very young age and in doing so gaining a lot of experience. He then managed to get himself a permanent move to Hibs, and soon after got a loan move to Kilmarnock.

"Unfortunately, he picked up a knee injury that curtailed his time there, but he has had other loan deals at Arbroath and more recently at Hamilton.

“We got Dylan playing really well a few years back, and we feel that he is a player that can really make a difference. We’re delighted to get him to the club, he will help us in the central midfield area of the pitch, where we feel we have needed a different type of player.