Hibs loanee Dylan Tait hails Falkirk's 'battling qualities' after making first start in Kelty Hearts victory

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait's shot comes off Ethan Ross during last Saturday's 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Hibs loanee, who made his start for the Bairns on Saturday in Fife, admits it wasn’t a free-flowing performance, but that sometimes winning ugly can show just how good a team is.

"It wasn’t pretty on the eye,” he said. “But Kelty is a hard to place to come and the pitch is tight and really dry. It is hard to play but we battled well and that is just as important as playing nice football.

"We actually had loads of good chances in the second half and we should have gone on to score more than did. It is the sign of a good team that we can roll our sleeves up and work hard when needed.

Hibs loanee Dylan Tait celebrates at the end of the Hamilton Accies match which Falkirk won 3-2 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"You cannot always play nice football – sometimes winning that second ball is the key part of a game. Hamilton lost too that turned it into a really good day.!

Midfielder Tait is now hoping to keep his place in the team heading into Saturday’s match against Annan Athletic.

He added: “I’ve not played much football this year. I really enjoyed being back out there starting. I want to stay in the team and it is a great place to be. I know exactly how the gaffer (John McGlynn) works and he gets the best out of me.