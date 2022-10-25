Hetherington: 'I'll wait for my chance to start, I owe Falkirk that much'

24-06-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Kilmarnock FC pre-season friendly and opening of the Kevin McAllister Stand, Falkirk Stadium South Stand.. Season 2022 - 2023. Steven Hetherington 8.

The Englishman has been mainly on the bench so far this season under boss John McGlynn, playing just one full 90 minute in League One – and that was against Airdrieonians in the 4-0 defeat away from home.

"We’ve got so many options off the bench now,” Hetherington explained to the Falkirk Herald. “The boss made it clear in the summer that it is a team game and that he doesn’t care about individuals.

"It is a team game and I really buy into that. Everyone needs to do their bit when the time comes and when others are doing well you just need to keep working hard hoping for a chance.

"I started the season in the team and had an illness and the boys did well. These things happen. I just want to see this club do well this year whether or not I play a big part in it.

"Come the end of the campaign if we are at the top of the table and I have come off the bench mainly I would be delighted because the squad achieved our goal.

"I think it is fair to say last year was horrible. I don’t want to go into it too much because it is gone but of course it does live on in your mind.

"It was shocking and it was because of myself and others that we finished where we did in the table.

"The buck stops with us and to finish in mid-table wasn’t good enough for this football club.

“Over the summer I went through everything and really went into why it didn’t work out, what I could have done better for the team, the things that I did okay and how I could make the most out of the year I have left here.”

Hetherington also praised the Bairns support for sticking by the club and getting behind the new regime despite the memories of last season still very much at the forefront of many fans’ minds.

He added: "We as players come and go but the supporters are the ones who will be there watching Falkirk every Saturday.

"They work all week to come and see their team play and they expect a good product.

