'He's ready to go' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn reveals new signing Luke Graham may be handed Celtic start

Luke Graham may be handed a start at Celtic Park (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has revealed that new loan signing Luke Graham may be handed a debut at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The Bairns travel to Glasgow to face Brendan Rodgers’ side in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, and the Dundee defender – who joined the club on loan on Friday – may be in the team from the off with captain Coll Donaldson struggling.

He soldiered on last weekend against Airdrie as the Bairns’ surged to a fifth straight William Hill Championship win on the spin since returning to the second tier but is toiling.

"Luke (Graham) is in contention,” McGlynn said. “Coll Donaldson should have probably came off against Airdrie but he stayed on the pitch. He is struggling with this groin injury that he has got.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn says Luke Graham is ready to go (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"He wanted to come here. That was a big factor. We wanted him but he also indicated that he wanted to be part of what we are doing here.

"A big thank you has to go to Tony Docherty, Billy Kirkwood, Eric Drysdale and everyone at Dundee for letting him come here - they all think a lot of Luke.

"He has great potential and he has picked up a lot of experience throughout the leagues already. He is the size you would want a centre-back to be and he is naturally left-sided.

"I've got to say though, our centre-backs have been so good. Coll has obviously been struggling. Big Liam Henderson has been different class. It isn't an easy team to get in.

"If Coll doesn't make it, Luke is ready to go in. He's already played in a Premiership derby game against Dundee United this season and a few games in the league cup.

"He will fit into the team no problem."

The boss also confirmed that Jamie Sneddon had returned to training on Friday – with the squad heading to Glasgow’s east end much like last weekend’s group.

McGlynn added: "Ryan Shanley is suspended having been sent off against Hearts. Luke will be added to the group. It will be similar to last week, we're adding Luke in with Ryan dropping out.

"Jamie Sneddon may come back. He has only trained today (Friday). It would be good to have him on the bench to strengthen the goalkeeping position."

One player who doesn’t have a comeback timeline is crocked Tom Lang, who has been out since last season, much to the frustration of boss McGlynn.

He admitted that ‘he has no idea’ when the central-defender – who was a key part of the Bairns’ League One unbeaten title win – will be available for selection.

"My worry is Tom Lang, who we thought would have been back by now,” McGlynn aired.

"He's been out since having an operation in April. He is still not back and that is a big concern.

"We've been told he is three weeks away but to be honest, we've been told he is three weeks away on a number of occasions.

"And we have got to have cover. Not just cover but competition for places. You need that.

"Luke isn't here to take up a place on the bench, he is here to play in the team. We are delighted to have him."