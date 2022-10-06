'He's had no reaction in training' - Falkirk manager John McGlynn reveals striker expected to be fit to face Peterhead

“We’ve got the same squad available,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald.

"We have picked up no new injuries, either last Saturday or during the week.

"Gary Oliver came off with an injury but he’s trained today (Thursday) and got through the training. Hopefully there’s no reaction but I’m not anticipating a reaction and he’ll be OK.”

John McGlynn pictured during the 3-1 home win over Peterhead in August (Pic Michael Gillen)

Falkirk go into the Peterhead game fifth in the table with 14 points from eight games, four points adrift of leaders Edinburgh City with a game in hand.

"I’m reasonably happy with where we are,” McGlynn said. “With just taking over in the summer there’s always going to be a transitional period with regards to getting players to settle in, getting the players to play the way that we want to play.

"That doesn't take five minutes.

"If we are sitting with 17 points after Saturday’s game, in a very competitive league where teams are dropping points fairly regularly, after the first quarter that’s fine.

"We now have a squad that seems to be strong enough to get through the next few months with very little injuries.

"We still have Ryan Williamson out, PJ Morrison out, Jamie Wilson out, but we have a good few back.

"If we can keep the nucleus of that squad available then I’d be hoping if we have the same conversation at the halfway stage we’d be very much in the hunt.”

Falkirk will travel north tomorrow (Friday) and stay overnight before facing Peterhead on Saturday.

"We’ll train, get on the bus and head up to Peterhead," McGlynn said. “Then we’ll have our evening meal, a quiet night and just be ready to go on the Saturday.

"It will give the players the best chance, rather than sit on a bus for three hours on a Saturday then travelling up there, we can get a good night’s sleep at a proper time and then they can be fit.