Alfredo Agyeman extends Falkirk contract as Bairns boss details winger’s chances of playing more regularly next season.

John McGlynn reckons that the Ghanian winger, 25, will have “an even bigger part to play going forward” in the Falkirk team after penning a new deal.

Agyeman - who has made 28 Scottish Championship appearances so far this term - will now be with the Bairns until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

And Falkirk are likely to be playing Premiership football next season with McGlynn’s team eight points clear at the summit with four games remaining. The Bairns can secure the title as early as Saturday if they beat Scott Brown’s Ayr United on Friday night.

“The good news keeps on coming, we are delighted that Alfredo Agyeman has agreed to extend his contract with the football club,” the boss beamed. “Alfie has been a key part in our success over the last few years and we’re really happy that he’s going to be with us beyond this season.

“This year he has come up with important goals and has always been a threat. He’s had a huge role, and I am sure he will have an even bigger part to play going forward. We’re really pleased that Alfie has agreed to commit his future to Falkirk, and as I said, the good news just keeps on coming!”

Agyeman has been with Falkirk for nearly two years joining from Kelty Hearts. He has made nearly 80 appearances, scoring 14 times.