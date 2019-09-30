Heriot Watt University 0-3 Dunipace: Pace set benchmark

Dunipace put in their most “compete performance to date” as they were comfortable 3-0 winners against Heriot Watt University at the Oriam on Saturday.

Chris O’Grady broke the deadlock from the penalty spot after McFadden was brought down by the goalkeeper.

Pace added further goals in the second half following an own goal and McFadden strike to go fifth in First Division Conference A.

And it was the exactly the response manager Gary MacMillan was looking for after their 2-0 defeat to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale the week before.

He said: “I’m delighted with lads performance today, at a tough venue against a very good side.

“We needed a reaction after what was our worst performance of the season to date last week and we certainly got one, turning in what was, in Graeme and I’s opinion, our most complete performance to date.

“Heriot-Watt are a good side, with a good manager.

“I think a lot of sides will find it very tough coming here through the season and we certainly knew we would have to be on our game today to get a positive result.

“We need to now see that as our benchmark to take into the games we have coming up.”

Having spurned a couple of decent opportunities without managing to work the home keeper the Pace had the opportunity to open the scoring from the penalty spot in the 15th minute when McFadden rounded the keeper and was brought down.

Up stepped O’Grady to confidently dispatch the spot kick into the net, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Having been on top for long spells they nearly paid the price for not getting a second as an excellent strike from 30 yards looked top corner bound until Kane made a fantastic save to tip it over the bar for a corner.

Dunipace shifted up another gear in the second half. Craig’s excellent delivery was turned into his own net by the defender before McFadden put the seal on things on the counter.

Next up Burntisland Shipyard at home.