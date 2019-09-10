Herd: Camelon need to be ruthless

Camelon boss Gordon Herd urged his side to be more clinical in front of goal after their 2-1 win over Dunbar United in the Premier Division last weekend.

The Mariners got off to a bright start with Alan Docherty netting twice in the opening 20 minutes. A goal just after the hour mark for the visitors made for a nervy finish in a game which Herd felt his side should have been out of sight in.

And he demanded his team be more ruthless and take their chances.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “It was a good three points. We started really well and got the early goal.

“It was 2-0 at half-time but it could have been four of five with the chances that we created.

“They got a goal back early in the second half and towards the end it was a bit nervy.

“That is something we need to address. We were wasteful and we have to be more clinical in front of goal.”

The victory over Dunbar was Camelon’s third win on the bounce in the Premier Division and moved the Mariners to fifth in the league just three points off leaders Tranent, who remain undefeated after their opening five games.

Herd said: “To be fair to the boys we played some hard games like away to Linlithgow and Whitehill Welfare – there’s not many teams that will go to Roswell and pick up points especially in the winter. “As disappointing a start as it was [to lose to Jeanfield and Blackburn] to come away with ten points from five games is great and the boys have responded really well.”

The league takes a break with Camelon in South Region Challenge Cup action against First Division Conference A outfit Haddington, who are three points adrift of leaders Leith Athletic.

Herd said: “We now have two weeks of cup action so that takes a bit of the momentum away from the league which isn’t ideal.

“A cup is a cup so it is always good to get a bit of silverware and can build confidence. It would be good to get a cup run. We’ve got a big squad of 20 so we might make a few changes and give boys a chance to stake their claim.

“It’s away, anything away from home in this division is difficult. This will be a tough tie but we’ve got the squad there which is capable of winning it.”

Andy Kay remains sidelined. Young Mark Stowe has a groin injury.