Herd: Camelon looked like ‘lost boys’

Camelon boss Gordon Herd said his players looked like “lost boys” in the first 45 minutes of their top of the table clash against Bo’ness United, writes Craig Turnbull.

United came out on top 2-1 to move seven points clear in the East of Scotland Premier Division, thanks to strikes from Ryan Stevenson and Chris Donnelly, while Alan Docherty netted for the Mariners.

Herd concedes Bo’ness could have been out of sight in the first half, but was pleased with how his players responded in the second.

He believes that can give them cause for optimism heading into another difficult game at home to Hill of Beath on Saturday.

Herd told the Falkirk Herald: “First half we were terrible. It’s hard to pinpoint what it was.

“I don’t know if it was a big game or what, but we had a word with them and second half we responded really well, got a goal early doors and were maybe unlucky not get a point.

“We can’t keep stuttering into games, we looked like lost boys in that first half and we’ve gone off the boil a bit in the last few weeks.

“Good teams don’t get beat twice so we have to put that right against Hill of Beath.

“It’s another difficult game but it is a great chance to bounce back.

Camelon remain second five points clear of third-placed Tranent whom they play this month, though Tranent have three games in hand.

Heavy rain forced the postponement of Bo’ness United’s cup clash with Lowland League side Bonnyrigg Rose in midweek. The BUs make the trip to Whitehill Welfare on Saturday high in confidence.

Bo’ness boss Max Christie said: “It was an excellent performance as Camelon are a very good team who played well, they had plenty energy and legs in their team and their manager has done a great job with them.

“Especially in the first half we were the better side, if Dougie has taken that chance, it was an incredible save to be fair, it would have been two nil and we had other chances too, but our general play was good.

“Camelon came back into it which you would expect but we held on well, it was a massive victory for us and we played well.”