'He'll be involved in game at some point' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie predicts long-term crock Zander Miller will make return after nightmare leg break

Zander Miller (right) is making his comeback after almost a year out through injury (Library pic by Ian Runciman)

Key man Miller, 29, has been crocked for almost a year since sustaining a horror leg break following a challenge by Wick Academy’s Danny Mackay in a home Scottish Cup first round replay last September, a match then abandoned after 58 minutes.

When asked about Miller’s current fitness status, gaffer Christie told the Falkirk Herald: "I watched Zander play in a game of seven-a-side at training on Tuesday night and he was running about like a 12-year-old, really enjoying it.

"I would say he’s about 75 or 80% fit.

"The big one for Zander will be his first tackle psychologically because, like everybody, he has had that trauma.

"Going into his first tackle will be a bit of a watershed, a bit of a milestone to get through.

"I like watching Zander in full flow, he flows with the ball at times, sorts his feet out quickly and he can get his shot away. It was good to see him enjoying himself playing sevens.

"He’s doing all the running but it’s just playing games, he’s not played football since a horrific challenge on him.

"He’ll be involved on the pitch at some point on Tuesday. I have not decided if it will be him coming on as a sub, I’ll speak to him as well.”

After making several close season signings, Christie has assembled a squad of 20 players which he is happy with ahead of the new season in the Scottish Lowland League – which sees the BUs open at home to Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday, July 23 - although he may make one more addition.

"It’s been pain and torture (making all the new signings) and a lot of hard work by a lot of people but we are getting there,” he added.

"We finished 11th last season, got to a cup final and we had horrendous injury problems as I only had 11 players for six or seven weeks.

"That wasn’t ideal so we’ve tried to avoid that.

"It’s a big commitment to come and play here and they’ve got to be of a certain standard.