Hectic start to summer for Bo'ness United boss Max Christie as he signs three new players and adds ex-Berwick Rangers boss to coaching staff

Max Christie expects to add up to nine new players to his Bo'ness United squad this summer

The Newtown Park gaffer has snapped up midfielder Declan Hughes from Stenhousemuir, ex-Hill of Beath striker Dan Watt and former Clydebank under-20s captain Dylan Coll, all on one-year contracts. In another boost, striker Jack Smith has re-signed for another year.

"Declan was at Stenhousemuir last season having previously been at BSC.

"Prior to that he was full-time at St Mirren and played 35 games in the Championship for Cowdenbeath.

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie is adding to his squad

"He has played at a good level and has a level of experience and composure on the ball so we’re looking forward to having him.

“Dan is a six foot two striker and a big focal point. He had a year of his contract left at Hill of Beath so we had to buy him.

"I watched Dylan played in a 20s game for Clydebank and he was pulling the strings and playing like an experienced man.

"Jack is a proven Lowland League player, he’s played at East Kilbride and Caley Braves, he’s played at Spartans, Clyde, St Mirren, he’s had a good career.

"He signed for us last year but got a bad injury after about four games. Now that’s cleared up and is not as career threatening as we first thought and he can play through the middle as a striker or in midfield.”

Christie, who hopes to sign a total of “eight or nine” new players this summer, said at time of going to press that he was close to getting other deals over the line.

Another change this close season is the addition of coach Ian Little to Christie's backroom staff, with Blair Munn having just left a similar role.

"Ian has managed at Berwick Rangers in League 2,” Christie added. “I played with Ian and he’s a mate of mine so it will be good to have him there.”

Christie’s busy summer comes after a mixed debut campaign in the Scottish Lowland Football League, which saw them narrowly miss a top 10 finish. They also reached the final of the Lowland League Cup, losing 4-2 to East Kilbride.

“Ultimately we finished 11th and got to a final so that’s not a disaster,” Christie said.

"We used 37 players, didn’t have a settled team and had some good performances and some abject performances and we need to get better.

"I was really impressed with the league, the standard of the players and the organisation of the teams.