The man behind the whistle in each of the weekend's cinch SPFL fixtures has been appointed and there’s a full card across the four divisions starting on Friday night on the east coast.

Arbroath host Kilmarnock in the televised Championship game followed by games in the top two divisions shared across the weekend.

There’s a city duel between the ‘dear green place’ and the City of Discovery as Rangers head to Tayside to take on Dundee, and their city neighbours meet at Celtic Park the following day, after Aberdeen’s televised visit to Paisley. The Dons’ match against St Mirren is live on Sky Sports this Sunday lunchtime.

The Championship is also spread over three days with the bulk of games on Saturday, after Kilmarnock’s Friday night chnce to go top, and the fixtures are rounded off by Raith Rovers hosting Partick Thistle on Sunday afternoon.

High-flying Montrose also host out of form Falkirk in the big match of League One, though Cove Rangers v Airdrie will also be worth watching.

Willie Collum, Steven McLean, David Munro and Don Robertson were all in midweek action for the Premier Sport Cup quarter finals but some of the country’s top referees like Bobby Madden, Kevin Clancy and John Beaton join them this weekend for the return of league duties.

Here’s who is in charge of the top 12 games in the country this weekend.

1. Arbroath v Kilmarnock Friday, September 24, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Colin Steven Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Dundee v Rangers Saturday, September 25, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Bobby Madden Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Hearts v Livingston Saturday, September 25, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Ref: Gavin Duncan Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Motherwell v Ross County Saturday, September 25, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Craig Napier Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales