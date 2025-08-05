Hearts’ loanee Lewis Neilson reveals ‘good sign’ from Dundee United draw that shows Falkirk can compete in Scottish Premiership.

Lewis Neilson has revealed that his Falkirk team-mates immediate reaction after last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Dundee United was a “good sign’ that they have the mentality to thrive in the top flight.

The Bairns’ Scottish Premiership return after a 15-year absence was marked last weekend on flag day with a sold-out Falkirk Stadium being treated to John McGlynn’s side coming from behind twice against the Terrors - who finished fourth last campaign.

Max Watters’ first-half opener was cancelled out by Dylan Tait’s brilliant strike while Ivan Dolcek’s near-post effort to put United back in front was short-lived with Ethan Ross’ deflected shot levelling things back up again minutes later.

Hearts’ Neilson hails Falkirk mentality

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Hearts’ loanee Neilson hailed Falkirk’s mentality: “To be honest, I would say we came in afterwards pretty pleased, but most of the boys were disappointed that we didn’t win the match. And that’s a really good sign. With hindsight, it was the opening game against a top team who finished in the top four last season. The first game is a bit different from the rest and it was a first game in the Premiership for most of the guys. Maybe there was some nerves. It was a big occasion. The crowd was fantastic. When I was first here on loan it was during Covid-19 and I didn’t to experience the fans. That made it sweeter for me. I am looking forward to having them behind me this season.

I have really felt that team spirit Lewis Neilson

“For us, we feel like we can beat anymore here and we expect to win matches at our home ground. Since joining the club on loan, I have really felt that team spirit. The group of boys are great, tight-knit, and they really want to go that extra bit for each other. Everyone is putting in more than 100 per cent. The coaching team are like that too. I honestly think it puts up is a great place for when tough moments do come around - like we came from a goal down twice. I can see us having that resolve again. Even if we do lose one or two matches in a row, I can see the character and how we’d be able to bounce back from it. We’re confident that we can challenge any team in this league. We are going to Livingston with the aim of getting three points.”

Neilson says he can get better alongside Hendo

Falkirk now travel to fellow newly-promoted side Livingston this Saturday afternoon and Neilson is looking forward to playing another 90 minutes alongside centre-back partner Liam Henderson at the back. He also reckons that the Bairns’ support haven’t seen the best of him yet despite a solid enough showing against United.

He said: “I’ve build up a good relationship with Hendo thanks to the four League Cup matches. I think that puts us in good stead going forward. I don’t think I played my best today, far from it. But I think I showed glimpses of what I can do. I need to show that over 90 minutes. Hendo is brilliant and I know they we can really kick on together at the back throughout the season.”