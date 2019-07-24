Hearts 2-1 Stenhousemuir: Brave Warriors almost pull off shock result

Stenhousemuir almost pulled off a Betfred Cup shock at Tynecastle as Hearts battled back thanks to late goals from defender Craig Halkett.



The Warriors had to withstand heavy pressure for most of the match but they took the lead through Mark McGuigan who finished off a rare foray forward on 77 minutes.

Before that Hearts were denied four times in the space of 20 seconds, but Halkett finally breached the stern visitors' resistance, sliding the ball home with under ten minutes to play.

And he completed the turnaround when he powered Jake Mulraney's cross high into the corner to save Craig Levein's men's blushes.

The results sees Hearts back on top of Group A, while the Warriors are still without a win heading into their final match with Cowdenbeath.

Hearts unsurprisingly dominated the early stages and it took a terrific save from Graeme Smith to deny Steven MacLean the opener when he powered a header towards the target.

It continued to be one-way traffic for most of the half with the Warriors content to let Hearts play in front of them.

Levein's men got into decent positions but without really troubling the Stenny goal.

Bozanic should have done better though on 19 minutes than to fire harmlessly over the bar from the edge of the box.

Further opportunities fell to Smith and Clare but Smith was thwarted by his namesake in the Warriors goal, before Clare was far too casual in his effort and got the shot all wrong.

The longer the score remained goalless, the more the home fans become restless and frustrated with what they were watching.

Stenny survived penalty appeals after the break when Steven MacLean's volley was cleared off the line by David Marsh.

Before an incredible passage of play saw Hearts denied four times in quick succession as Graeme Smith made two great saves to thwart Michael Smith and Jamie Walker.

With Smith out of action on the ground, fans were expecting the net to bulge but neither Bozanic or Washington could take advantage as McLaughlin made goalline clearances to deny them both.

Hearts continued to probe for an opening but it was the Warriors who found it with an excellent counter attacking move on 77 minutes.

Hopkirk surged down the right wing, he played the ball into the path of Cook on the other side, he took it in his stride before delivering a cross for McGuigan who slid in to beat Zlamal.

The Jambos were stunned but not for long as they restored parity on 83 minutes. Clare's corner was slid home by Halkett before the former Livingston defender powered a header into the top corner minutes later.