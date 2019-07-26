Hearts 2-1 Stenhousemuir: 90 minutes in nine images
Here’s the story of the match through the lens of chief photographer Michael Gillen.
Mark McGuigan gave the Warriors an unlikely lead at Tynecastle but the Premiership side came back to win 2-1.
1. Hearts 0-0 Stenny
Stenny captain Andy Munro leads his team out on to the Tynecastle pitch.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
2. Hearts 0-0 Stenny
A section of young Stenny fans cheer the Warriors on to the pitch.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
3. Hearts 0-0 Stenny
Graeme Smith makes a first half save to keep the scores level at 0-0 going in to the break.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
4. Hearts 0-0 Stenny
David Hopkirk breaks with the ball to set up the Stenhousemuir goal.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
View more