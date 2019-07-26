24-07-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Tynecastle Park. Heart of Midlothian FC v Stenhousemuir FC. The Scottish League Cup, SPFL Betfred Cup 2019 - 2020, Group A.

Hearts 2-1 Stenhousemuir: 90 minutes in nine images

Here’s the story of the match through the lens of chief photographer Michael Gillen.

Mark McGuigan gave the Warriors an unlikely lead at Tynecastle but the Premiership side came back to win 2-1.

Stenny captain Andy Munro leads his team out on to the Tynecastle pitch.

1. Hearts 0-0 Stenny

A section of young Stenny fans cheer the Warriors on to the pitch.

2. Hearts 0-0 Stenny

Graeme Smith makes a first half save to keep the scores level at 0-0 going in to the break.

3. Hearts 0-0 Stenny

David Hopkirk breaks with the ball to set up the Stenhousemuir goal.

4. Hearts 0-0 Stenny

