Dunipace v Lochore Welfare; 14/05/2023; WHITBURN; Central Park, Main Street, Whitburn; Falkirk Council; Scotland; (Picture: Alan Murray)

The East of Scotland First Division club travelled to West Lothian looking to lift the trophy, and turn an up-and-down season into a cup winning one – but they lost two goals in the last ten minutes against Lochore to go down 2-1 on the day at Central Park.

Marty Wright grabbed the opener for Smith’s side just after half time, firing home in the box, but two late strikes from Lochore sealed the trophy.

“We were nowhere near good enough on the day,” Smith said. “We had enough opportunities to win it after we had gone in front, but we didn’t managed the game. That has plagued us all season long – we knew Lochore wouldn’t give in and they didn’t.

“With ten minutes to go when they get the equaliser, they probably fancied themselves for winning it. We just weren’t at the races today. It is hard to play catch-up on the big occasion and I didn’t get what I expected from my team.

“The second half was better and we got our goal and you were hoping we would kick on from that but didn’t really. We had a wee flurry and missed some chances but we just weren’t good enough.

“The players know that they will never have a better opportunity to earn a bit of silverware. Across the park we let ourselves down, you can’t win a game with three or four bodies performing.

“Congratulations to Lochore and they kept at it. I am sure they will have a good end to the weekend.