'He was just unplayable' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd hails scorer Alan Docherty's fine display and wonder goal

Gordon Herd is delighted with how striker Alan Docherty is playing

Docherty’s long distance strike into the postage stop corner broke the deadlock for Rose, who clinched the three points late on in this East of Scotland Premier Division clash when Mark Stowe netted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 after being brought down in the area.

“It was special from Alan,” Herd said. “He was excellent last Thursday night.

"He set a tempo for the guys and he was just unplayable.

"So he deserved his goal and he’s been brilliant for us for the last four or five games.

"He has really stepped up. I was really pleased for Alan to get his goal and then Mark Stowe has finished it off in the end by getting the penalty and then scoring the penalty.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old midfielder Jamie Allan has left Linlithgow to return to parent club East Fife after reaching the end of his loan spell.

"Jamie was magnificent when he first came in,” Herd said. “And he’s just been out the team because he’s had a wee problem with tendonitis in his ankle.

"So he was one that we were keen to keep.

"But he’s done that well that East Fife have decided to recall him back.

"So we’re a wee bit disappointed but that’s the danger of taking boys on loan.