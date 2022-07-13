'He was brilliant for us late last season' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd delighted as defender signs two-year contract extension

Allison had a loan spell at Blackburn United midway through last season as he recovered from a serious knee injury, before returning to Rose in April and playing in both of their cup final wins.

“Fate had it that we had a couple of suspensions and Liam came back and filled in at left centre half where he was excellent,” Herd told the Journal and Gazette.

"He played the last six or seven games of the season and he was brilliant for us.

"It was always the plan once Liam was fit to extend his deal after he had a good pre-season under his belt.”

Rose were in friendly action at Kinnoull on Saturday and took an early lead when Sean Heaver produced a fine run down the left and crossed for Mark Stowe to knock the ball home.

The lead was doubled in the first half when Gary Thom headed in following a corner.

Into the second half and Linlithgow wrapped it up at 3-0 when Alan Sneddon slotted the ball under the goalkeeper after being played through.

"It was a pleasing performance and result on Saturday,” Herd said. “It was a very warm day on a dry pitch so it wasn’t ideal playing conditions but we did well.

"We created a number of chances. I don’t think Cammy Binnie (goalkeeper) had much to do in the second half at all.

"We were camped in their half for most of the game.”

Rose's next friendly is at home to West of Scotland champions Darvel this Saturday and Herd is expecting a tough test.

"We played Darvel in a friendly last season,” he said. “They gave us a bit of a runaround the first half and led 2-0 but in the second half we were a wee bit better.

"So we are looking to put in a wee bit of a better performance on Saturday with the build-up to the season beginning.”

Herd is happy with his squad, which now stands at 20 players after goalkeeper Matthew Wallace this week completed a loan move to Fauldhouse.

"Matthew has been at Motherwell under-18s,” he added. “We just felt that he needed to get into the men’s environment and get some regular game time.

"Fauldhouse have been happy to oblige so it’s going to be very beneficial for Matthew going there and getting a wee bit of pressure of being a number one. It will be good for him.

"We are kind of content with what we’ve got. We feel we’re in a good position for the start of the season.

"It might need tweaked, it might not. But I think we’re looking better than what we were looking last season.”