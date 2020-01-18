"He offers us another attacking threat coming from midfield," - McCracken looking forward to seeing new signing Todd in action for Bairns

Falkirk co-manager David McCracken is looking forward to new signing Josh Todd showing the Bairns' fans what he can do.

The English midfielder was signed on an 18-month contract from Dundee on Friday night and was an unused substitute in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Arbroath at Gayfield in the Scottish Cup.

"We've know about Josh from him playing around different clubs in Scotland," said McCracken.

"He offers us another attacking threat coming from midfield where we are looking to expose teams and create chances.

"He brings a wee bit of presence going forward and we're looking forward to him getting in to the team and showing what he can do."

McCracken also added that they may see a bit more movement in the January transfer window but that he felt the squad was fine as it is.

"Never say never but were are kind of fine where we are at.

"There might possibly be another one or two moving or coming in but there's not really anything I can disclose at this time."

Todd is Falkirk's third signing of the window following the additions of Rafa De Vita and Ben Hall.