Alegria is shown red card at Peterhead (Pic Michael Gillen)

The 20-year-old Colombian forward, who is on loan from Rangers, is unavailable to play at Links Park after being sent off – after scoring – for incurring two bookings in last weekend’s 4-0 success at Peterhead.

"I’ve got to point it out to him that he’s got a silly booking for not moving back 10 yards,” McGlynn said. “Whatever happened at the second one, he’s put himself in a position that you can’t give the referee a decision to make on whether he dived or he didn’t dive.

"You’ve got to make sure that you don’t give the referee a decision. So he has got to learn from that because he’s been coming on.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn

"He had unfortunately picked up an injury so Rumarn (Burrell) went in the team and did really well. Juan’s then come back from this injury, come off the bench and he’s doing well, putting myself and Paul (assistant manager Paul Smith) under pressure with his performances. But now he’s not available for selection this week.

"He’s stopped his own progress by being suspended and it’s a game where you would have liked to have the availability of Juan because we would definitely need another option up front if it leaves us with Rumarn. You always like to freshen things up in the attack because we ask a lot of our striker.

"There’s a lot of hard work to get done and more often than not, they’re not going to last 90 minutes if they’re doing that hard work.

"Juan has to put things on the back burner and move on.”

Falkirk have no new injuries for the Montrose game, which they go into after three straight wins in all competitions.

"We are gathering momentum,” McGlynn said. “But you can’t look too far ahead and you can only look to the next game and that is Montrose.

"We’re delighted with our form, a draw at East End Park, beat Partick Thistle playing very well, beat Clyde – again played well – beat Peterhead and we now find ourselves playing Montrose.

"Stewart Petrie’s done a great job up there, getting them to the play-offs in the last two or three seasons. So we respect Montrose, we know it’s a difficult game.

