'He looks a bit different from everyone else' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn on new signing Oluwasegun Lawal

Ola, 20, joins the club after leaving National League South outfit Chippenham Town in the summer.

His time at the Wiltshire based side saw him make 18 league appearances last campaign, with the attacking midfielder failing to garner a goal or an assist.

The teenager, who holds dual nationality between Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland, spent his youth career in his homeland at Shelbourne.

Oluwasegun Lawal has signed for Falkirk after impressing on trial (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Manager John McGlynn believes new signing Ola has shown he can bring something different to the table.

“We are sent videos of players all the time, from player’s agents or representatives,” he explained. “We look at these and nine times out of ten it’s a case of nobody sending you a bad video, but Ola looked a bit different from anyone else.

“We brought him up on trial and liked the look of him, he’s got loads of ability and plenty skill. He’s a ball carrier who will take players on, and he’s got good awareness of his teammates around about him.

"He’s an attacking midfielder at six foot one who will try and get into the box for goals and assists.

“It’s an opportunity for him to take a step up, and at 20 years of age it’s a good age to improve him and make him even better, so it’s a win win situation.”