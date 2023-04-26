'He is the reason behind my recent form' - Rangers loanee Kai Kennedy hails Falkirk boss John McGlynn

The Rangers loanee, 21, has netted five goals in his last five outings for the Bairns – in what has been the most fruitful season of his career so far in terms of goal involvements.

"I came here to Falkirk because I knew what it was like under him,” Kennedy explained. “The training, the way things go on off the pitch, the level of care, everything he and Smudger (Paul Smith) do is just top class. They are just like another of the boys in the changing room.

"The boys are brilliant too and we have such a great laugh in the changing room. It is the best group I worked with for sure. Everyone, even including the gaffer, have a joke and although he is so particular about tactics and training – there is that nice balance.

Falkirk winger Kai Kennedy (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Of course there have been times he has rightfully gone through us but he builds such a positive atmosphere. When we need him to be angry he is. I would talk to him about anything, football or not football related.

"I do think the reason I have done so well this season is done to him. I want to come to training every day and work hard. And that isn’t as easy as it sounds. Football isn’t just always fun and it can get to you.”

Kennedy is now hoping to go one step further on Saturday afternoon and help fire the Bairns into a Scottish Cup final as a third tier side. He says the group of players are more than ready for occasion.

“This is my first time at Hampden and it is for a lot of the boys,” he said. “You never know when you are going to be back, even as a young player. You have to grasp it and really show what you can do on the day.

Kennedy jumps for joy at Alloa last weekend after netting his fifth goal in just four outings (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We are all ready for it and this week has been the same preparation as always. Of course we will all be nervous, you can’t shy away from that. What you have to do is channel it in the right way and I think this group can do that.

“We won’t crumble and hide and the experienced guys will help us get through the game. We want to give the fans a special day to remember.