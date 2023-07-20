'He is an inspirational character' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn hails opposition striker ahead of Viaplay Cup clash

The match at Firhill will be crucial in deciding who goes on to win the group, with Kris Doolan’s side two points ahead of the Bairns having played an extra game so far, while top seeds Dundee United are all but out already having lost twice.

Speaking pre-match, McGlynn praised the former Hibs and Ross County ace, who he signed during his first spell as Raith Rovers manager.

"He is an inspirational character for every striker out there,” he said. “What an example he is to anyone; his enthusiasm for the game, his knowledge of the game, the way he uses his body, the way he anticipates things.

Partick Thistle's Brian Graham gives the captains armband to Aaron Muirhead as he substituted off during a Viaplay Cup group stage match between Dundee United and Partick Thistle at Tannadice, on July 18, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

“The way he linked up with Ben Williamson for the first goal (against Dundee United) was just brilliant. The young defender Ollie Denham that United have on loan would have learned so much from that game playing against him.

“He has gotten better with age too. What I really like too is how he is now manager of Partick Thistle’s women’s side. How great must that be as a manager? To have someone with that knowledge, to have another coach on the pitch. The experience and influence he will have is awesome. We’ll certainly need to watch out for him.”

Meanwhile, the boss has revealed that there is “no chance” of bringing in any further players this window to bolster his Falkirk squad ahead of the League 1 start.

McGlynn said: “We only had X-amount of money last season. The budget here is extremely tight as you would recognise by the statement the club recently put out. We hoped to get 20 players but we have only managed to get 19 years.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline against Spartans (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"It would be nice to get one more in, two or three even, but that isn't going to happen. I am very happy with what we have got.

“We can go a long way with this squad if we don’t have injuries and lots of suspensions. On Tuesday night at Spartans you saw we were a little light with options. We had Calvin (Miller), two defenders and then the rest was the younger guys.