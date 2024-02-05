Hat-trick hero Kieran Dolan 'unplayable' in 5-3 win, says Camelon Juniors boss Gordon Wylde

Camelon boss Gordon Wylde on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

That victory, which saw Dolan hit a hat-trick, sees the Mariners move within just two points of top spot in the East of Scotland first division after Newtongrange Star were defeated in their clash with Arniston Rangers.

On the match, which saw Camelon come back from 3-2 down at home, Wylde said: “They had nothing to lose. They came and scored a few good goals but for us they were both preventable.

"Did they have to work hard to score? Probably not and that is something we have to work on. We didn’t play as well as we have been doing. And we also need to start picking up clean sheets. That gives you a real chance to win a match of football.

Camelon Juniors star striker Kieran Dolan looks to win the ball against Whitehill Welfare (Photo: Alan Murray)

“But to go out and still win the match from 3-2 down having score five goals says a lot about the team. What we need to do is carry on at Whitburn on Saturday, which will be another tough game for us.

"They’ll probably have a heavy pitch and that will be something we will need to deal with. Hopefully it will be okay so we get a decent game.”

Former Albion Rovers ace Dolan, who has now scored five goals in his last two outings, was hailed by Wylde for his recent upturn in form.

The striker started the season in and out of the team but he has now hit 15 goals for the campaign.

Camelon Juniors ace Kai Wilson tackles during the Whitehill Welfare match (Photo: Alan Murray)

"Kieran (Dolan) was unplayable,” the boss said. “He has been close to that in the last four or five matches. He is a technically gifted player but at the start of the season he just didn’t quite do the work off the ball. But he has bought into that now.

“He wants to play every Saturday and he is doing the hard yards in training too. We have great competition in that area with James Finlay and Scott Sinclair.”

Meanwhile, Dunipace were dealt a blow in their title tilt as they lost a last-gasp goal at Whitburn to draw 1-1 in West Lothian.

Dylan Tennent fired the Denny visitors ahead during the first half but Danny Smith’s team couldn’t hold out for the three points – which would have sent them top.