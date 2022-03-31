Harvey looks for positives after loss against old side

The East Lothian side, previously managed by Harvey, sit second-top of the East of Scotland Football League premier division and are in second place in group I.

Harvey only managed for a short spell at his home-town club after leaving due to a heated debate with a committee member.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “To be honest, it sounds absolutely crazy, but the players did okay on Saturday.

Camelon and Tranent players battle for possession in midfield (Pictures: Alan Murray)

“They stuck to the game-plan and they defended okay at times in the match, but once again individual errors cost us.

“Every single time we made an error, they punished us for it, but on a whole we actually defended pretty well.

“They had something like six shots and they scored with five of them.

“It wasn’t like we were conceding chance after chance.

Joseph Bevan celebrates scoring in the first half

“We are being punished, but when you are down at the bottom of the league and you are struggling for form, it just feels like you don’t get any breaks at all, which is so frustrating.

“In regards to the performance as a whole, I thought my players responded well and did better than they have in recent weeks.”

He praised his players for their response to his criticism after last weekend’s 5-2 league defeat in a relegation six-pointer against Newtongrange Star.

After that match, he said they had let the supporters of the club down with some of the performances they have put in over this campaign.

In the league, they sit second-bottom on just 20 points from 28 matches.

“Tranent are a very good side as well who will be looking to win the league they are in,” he said.

“Last weekend I was critical of the players and I had qualms about doing that, but I did because it hasn’t been good enough, and they did so much more right on Saturday that bodes well for our upcoming matches.