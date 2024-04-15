Harry Redknapp: Football legend and I'm A Celeb winner coming to Falkirk
Former gaffer Redknapp enjoyed a long career in football management, managing the likes of Spurs, Southampton, Bournemouth, and West Ham.
He most famously managed Portsmouth when they won the FA Cup in 2008 and was later crowned ‘King Of The Jungle’ on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.
And he is now coming to the Macdondald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Polmont on Friday, September 6 for an exclusive evening hosted by Conference and Events Scotland.
Hosted by Richard 'Crackers' Cracknell, who made a name for himself as a deadline day transfer reporter for TalkSPORT, guests will be treated to some amazing stories, insights, and even a few football secrets from the legendary manager himself.
General admission is priced at £85. VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet, are priced at £100. A three course meal is included on the night.
*Price doesn’t include hosts’ fees.
