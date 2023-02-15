Hampden goal for Falkirk and McGlynn as boss eyes financial benefits

The Bairns beat Darvel 5-1 on Monday night to reach the final eight.

He said: “It is a great tie. Ayr are doing well under big Lee who we know well and he is doing an amazing job. It will be a good test for us.“We are home for the first time in the Scottish Cup this season and we are looking forward to it. Both teams will be going hammer and tongs.

McGlynn added: “Our directors will be happy with the finances. That was the dangling carrot for us at Darvel. They’d have bitten your hand off at the start of the season for a cup quarter-final. The finances are massive for us. It will help the football club and we’ve made no secret that we are needing it.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)