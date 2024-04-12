Hamilton Accies will have a go at us, reckons Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both sides have already secured their respective League One positions with four games to go, but with an unbeaten season on the line for the travelling champions, Smith knows that the match certainly won’t have an end of season feel to it.

“Hamilton have taken 13 points out of 15. They are always difficult games against them and John Rankin is a very good coach,” he said. “He’ll have them set up to be positive. I think they’ll have a real go at us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ll be wary of that – everyone is desperate to be the team that beats us. Hamilton will be no different. Apart from ourselves, they are the other team really on-form at the moment and we have to respect that.

Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith watches on alongside boss John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The 3-1 win in Hamilton earlier in the season was one of our biggest results of the season. We answered a lot of questions that day. Having not beaten Dunfermline the season before, I think people asked the question ‘could we actually beat our nearest challengers’. The fans were amazing that day and I expect another match with a big game feel to it.”

Meanwhile, Smith confirmed that crocked Liam Henderson is likely to be restricted to a spot on the bench again, with no new injury worries from last weekend’s 5-1 win over Cove Rangers.

He said: “Liam is still the same. We didn’t have to use him last week and he was there as an emergency option really. That will probably be the same again this weekend.