Hamilton Accies will have a go at us, reckons Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith
Both sides have already secured their respective League One positions with four games to go, but with an unbeaten season on the line for the travelling champions, Smith knows that the match certainly won’t have an end of season feel to it.
“Hamilton have taken 13 points out of 15. They are always difficult games against them and John Rankin is a very good coach,” he said. “He’ll have them set up to be positive. I think they’ll have a real go at us.
"We’ll be wary of that – everyone is desperate to be the team that beats us. Hamilton will be no different. Apart from ourselves, they are the other team really on-form at the moment and we have to respect that.
“The 3-1 win in Hamilton earlier in the season was one of our biggest results of the season. We answered a lot of questions that day. Having not beaten Dunfermline the season before, I think people asked the question ‘could we actually beat our nearest challengers’. The fans were amazing that day and I expect another match with a big game feel to it.”
Meanwhile, Smith confirmed that crocked Liam Henderson is likely to be restricted to a spot on the bench again, with no new injury worries from last weekend’s 5-1 win over Cove Rangers.
He said: “Liam is still the same. We didn’t have to use him last week and he was there as an emergency option really. That will probably be the same again this weekend.
"He has done bits and pieces with the physio this week but he hasn’t done much with the rest of the guys. It is day to day at the moment to see how his calf is.”
