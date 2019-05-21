Hamilton Accies keen on Camelon striker Anderson

Camelon striker Kieran Anderson will be given a Premiership reward for almost a half-century of goals last season.

The frontman hit 47 across all competitions – and will go for a pre-season training stint with SPFL Premiership survivors Hamilton Academical when they reconvene before season 2019-20.

The former Broxburn formward was in excellent form all season long. Picture Alan Murray.

The New Douglas Park club are managed by former Falkirk midfielder and assistant Brian Rice with ex-Camelon and Bo’ness United boss Allan McGonigal director of football.

Mariners boss Gordon Herd said: “If you can come here and do well then there’s an opportunity that you can go and play at a higher level. That’s what football is all about – go and play at the highest level you can.

“Well done to Kieran, he has been great since he came in from Broxburn and has got his just rewards with his goals and he is going to go for pre-season at Hamilton as well.”

Anderson was also named Camelon supporters’ player of the year. He’s the second Mariners player to attract top flight interest with Livingston taking young Camelon defender Ryan Lockie on trial in January.

Camelon boss Gordon herd. Picture: Michael Gillen.