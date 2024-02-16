Hamilton Accies clash 'massive' says John McGlynn as Bairns look to extend commanding lead at top of League One table

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And with just 13 matches remaining after this weekend’s action, that would put the Bairns in a commanding position heading into the final run in, with John Rankin’s team coming into the match in Falkirk on the back of a shock 3-2 defeat by Annan Athletic.

Speaking ahead of the match, boss McGlynn said: “We go into the game in a really good position. It has been building up. The training has been aggressive in a good way and with that nice high tempo. You can see that edge is there.

“It is a massive game. We’re happy to say that. We respect Hamilton Accies. Their game against Annan was much like ours at Edinburgh City (2-2 draw). You get that. If Hamilton scored first they would have won by a fair few.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn is expecting a tough game this weekend against Hamilton Accies despite their shock defeat to Annan last time out (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“They’ll want to make amends this weekend but we just have to foucs on ourselves – we want to build up as much of a lead as we can at the top of the table.

“We want to get out on the front foot. We are an attacking team. The first goal is important but we need to make sure we aren’t picked off. We have been very good at home this season.”

Falkirk last played two weeks ago in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final, and McGlynn revealed that to keep the team ticking over heading into the Accies match, he organised a friendly with League Two’s Peterhead.

On that 5-1 win, he said: “We played on Friday night. The guys got Saturday and Sunday off but that was it. Everyone put in the hard yards. We are well prepared and the training went very well.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn and assistant manager Paul Smith recently signed two-year extensions to their contracts at Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We put the last game (1-0 defeat to TNS) behind us very quickly. It would have been a nice bonus but we didn’t dwell on it. TNS are a good team.”

The Bairns boss recently signed a two-year contract extension alongside assistant coach Paul Smith and he reckons that the news will have a positive impact on player recruitment.

“We’re on schedule,” McGlynn said. “After a good season last season, we have brought some really good players in this campaign and we are where we want to be – but there is a long way to go.

“With the new contract, it also helps with showing players that we are committed to the club and vice versa. Having that couple of years is good for existing players but also possible signings.