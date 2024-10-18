Hamilton Accies 1-3 Falkirk: What we learned as Bairns surged to five point lead at top of Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk swept Hamilton Accies aside to move five points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship table in front of the BBC Scotland television cameras.

The Bairns battered John Rankin’s side 3-1 – who put in pound for pound the worst 45 minutes of any SPFL team this season during the first half – with strikes from Calvin Miller, Brad Spencer and an own goal opener sealing a comfortable three points in South Lanarkshire.

John McGlynn’s table-toppers got off the perfect start after just four minutes when Barry Maguire headed past his own goalkeeper after Aidan Nesbitt put in a dangerous cross to the back post.

Falkirk dominated and they finally found a deserved second goal just before the half hour mark when Miller cut inside and fired home via the help of a deflection.

It was then three soon after. Ex-Accies loanee Dylan Tait did well to win a penalty – with captain Spencer scoring on the rebound after his initial effort from the spot was saved by Lyness.

In the second half, Accies did pull one back quickly when Euan Henderson followed in and slotted home past Nicky Hogarth, but it wasn’t anywhere near enough to claw back a first-half demolition job.

Title tilt

Falkirk have now played every team in the Championship. They’ve lost once, drawn twice and won seven so far. The Bairns have no one to fear this season.

You could argue the Bairns best chance of gaining promotion to the top-flight might actually be this campaign. The team spirit and togetherness build during the John McGlynn’s tenure has shown ten-fold so far.

In attack, they’ve been just as potent as last season (even while missing Ross MacIver) and they are a joy to watch. In defence, they’ve been strong and have also dealt with key injuries.

Individually, so many players have shone. It is easy to pick out the usual names – but the likes of Nicky Hogarth have been crucial.

Special mentions go to Keelan Adams, Dylan Tait and Liam Henderson.

Imagine when the Bairns actually have Ross MacIver, Callumn Morrison, Tom Lang, Coll Donaldson and Sean Mackie back?

Falkirk are currently favourites to win the division. And you’d have to think, at the moment, they are on track to do just that.

Teams

Hamilton Accies: Lyness, Longridge, Kilday, Henderson, Martin, O’Hara, Barjonas, Smith, Maguire, Shaw.

Subs: Albinson, McGowan, Bradley, Todorov, Williamson, Tumilty, O’Connor, Morgan, Hendrie.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Henderson, Graham, McCann, Spencer, Tait, Nesbitt, Ross, Miller, Oliver.

Subs: Hayward, Yeats, McCrone, McCafferty, McKenna, Agyeman, Shanley.

Referee: Matthew McDermid.

Attendance: 1,753.