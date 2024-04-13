Hamilton Accies 0-2 Falkirk: Goals from Ross MacIver and Aidan Nesbitt move Bairns closer to unbeaten League One season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three games to go. Falkirk edged closer to an unbeaten league season on Saturday evening as John McGlynn’s champions saw off their nearest challengers Hamilton Accies.

Callumn Morrison got the visiting Bairns off to an electric start when he burst forward down the right side in the opening phase of play, with his cross into the box just proving too much for Ross MacIver to guide home.

Former Accies loanee Dylan Tait was the next player to go for goal, with his long range strike flying past the near post as Falkirk searched for an opening goal. The Hibs midfielder then started off a neat move that saw Calvin Miller eventually fire straight into Dean Lyness’ hands.

The hosts, who hadn’t had much in the way of chances, finally caused the Bairns a problem after 25 minutes when Stephen Hendrie was allowed to dart forward, with the full-back firing straight at Nicky Hogarth.

Miller was the next Falkirk player to go for goal. and nearly scored a cracker from range after a short corner routine nearly paid off for Falkirk again, as it has done on a few occasions recently.

The best opportunity of the first period came just before the break when Hendrie put in a delightful cross to the back post – with Akheem Rose somehow getting his header all wrong when it looked easier to score.

Falkirk finally found an opener five minutes into the second half, with in-form MacIver grabbing his fourth goal in three outings, tapping home after Miller’s free-kick was initially saved by Lyness.

And McGlynn’s men then went into cruise control. Both sides didn’t create much of note, with Miller and Lewis Smith both passing up half-chances.

Aidan Nesbitt made sure of the three points with four minutes to go when he nipped in ahead of Ben Williamson to fire home past Lyness as the Bairns continue in their quest for invincibility.

Teams

Hamilton Accies: Lyness, Kilday, Barjonas, Henderson, Rose, Redfern, McGowan, Davidson, Tumilty, Willamson, Hendrie.

Subs: J Smith, Hamilton, Martin, L Smith, Hastie, Winter, Hewitt, Kirk, Kalala.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Yeats, Donaldson, Mackie, McCann, Tait, Spencer, Nesbitt, Morrison, Miller, MacIver.

Subs: Long, Bisland, Henderson, McGinn, Oliver, Agyeman, Ross, Shanley.