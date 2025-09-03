Gutted Gary Naysmith reviews Stenhousemuir's late draw with East Fife

Stenhousemuir’s unbeaten run in all competitions stretched to six matches last Saturday after a 1-1 draw with East Fife – but the Warriors were left to rue a freak last-gasp goal that denied them all three points.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Ochilview side looked to be in command with 17 minutes remaining when Euan O’Reilly scored a cracking free-kick moments after the visitors were reduced to ten men when Andy Munro was sent off for a last-man challenge.

But they couldn’t hold out, conceding a late leveller when Nathan Austin got a touch on a lofted Michael McKenna free-kick from inside his own half that inexplicably managed to evade the Warriors’ defence and goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And manager Gary Naysmith admitted that he was “gutted” for his side after coming out of the Scottish League One outing with only a point.

Manager Gary Naysmith cuts a dejected figure after Stenhousemuir's late 1-1 draw with East Fife (Pics by Michael Gillen)

The former Scotland full-back said: “The first half was pretty even. We started slightly better but East Fife came into it a little. The second half however saw us well on top.

"Even after the match, speaking to Dick Campbell and East Fife’s management team, they acknowledged that. We maybe didn’t make their goalkeeper work enough considering how on top we were but to be honest – I never felt that we were in danger.

“Dale (Carrick) was really good up top. He caused them lots of trouble. I am gutted for the guys that we only have a point. Euan (O’Reilly) managed to get us in front with a good free-kick. We got stronger as the second half went on. We had real control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the freak late leveller, Naysmith was left frustrated with nothing going the Warriors way late on, leaving them with no choice but to hold on for a draw in a match that they should have won comfortably.

Warriors winger Euan O’Reilly, second from left, is congratulated by his Stenhousemuir team-mates after scoring against East Fife last Saturday afternoon at Ochilview (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“The goal we concede is just one of them,” he added. “Darren (Jamieson) has came to get the ball and realised at one point that he isn’t going to be able to get it. He is trying to get back and has slipped and the ball has bounced over his head. It went over everyone really and trickled into the back of the net.

"It was a double-blow for us with Nicky (Jamieson) also going down injured after just coming on. We couldn’t even bring another substitute on due to having used our three windows.

"That left it 10v10 with them having just gotten a goal so it saw them finish the game on top. They got a lift but it really should not have gotten to that point. We should have gotten three points today. The lads in the changing room were gutted – it was as if we had just been relegated. These things can happen in football sometimes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stenhousemuir’s attentions now turn to the KDM Evolution Trophy this Saturday with a home league-phase match against Kilmarnock B. The Warriors, who sit third in Scottish League One, are also doing well in the new-look Challenge Cup. They sit seventh out of 30 teams involved with two wins from two.

Ahead of matchday three, Naysmith reckons another win would all-but guarantee progression with the top 22 teams making it through to the knockouts.

He previewed: “We’ve played seven games in four-odd weeks. The guys need time to recover and we will give them that. The goal against Kilmarnock is simple – to get another three points in the cup. The sooner we can get qualified, the better.”