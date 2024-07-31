Gregor Buchanan: Stenhousemuir's first aim has to be hitting 40-point mark

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan poses with the William Hill League Two trophy (Photo: Submitted)

It might be one of football’s biggest cliché’s – but Gregor Buchanan doesn’t mind admitting that Stenhousemuir’s starting aim heading into the League One season is to simply hit the 40-point mark.

After leading the Warriors to a first-ever league trophy last term, the centre-back knows that his side are one of the underdogs heading into a third tier that includes the likes of full-timers Inverness Caley Thistle and opening day opponents Arbroath – who were relegated from the Championship last term.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald ahead of Saturday’s flag day opener at Ochilview, he said: “The club haven’t really managed to sustain themselves in League One when they have gone up previously.

“As much as I want to say we’ll be going for the top-end, our goal has to be to reach that 40-point mark. You can spring on from that point.

"You look at Stirling Albion who did so well in League Two the previous season and they came back down.

"That can happen and we need to make sure that the 40-point mark is our first port of call.

“I think naturally any sort of full-time teams or teams that have done well in the past like Arbroath, punching above their weight as a part-time team, will have a bit of pressure on them to do well.

"The fact Falkirk and Hamilton Accies have left the league is probably the best outcome for ourselves.

"It does make the league more competitive and anyone can beat anyone week to week. It will be hard to call.

"We just have to go about our own business. We’ll have our objectives and we’ll go through them before the opening game.”

Jim McIntyre’s side, who make the trip from Angus on Saturday, may have endured a tough couple of years in recent times, but Buchanan reckons that the club's five-year Championship spell is what a club like Stenny can aspire to reach.

​He said: “Fair play to Arbroath. Over the years they have really grown into a right good club.

"They have great backing and the attendances have shot right up. That just shows you what success brings you.

"They have probably been the perfect part-time model club. I’m sure a lot of people at Stenhousemuir will have looked at that and thought why can’t we do that.

"The fans had waited a long time for trophy day and I am sure they have been feeling the same over the summer for flag day.

"I think the club has got to enjoy the day and occasion, that’s the first part.

"We need to enjoy that success from last year but then we need to think about making sure we get the three points to make it even better.”

Having won the PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year award last season, ex-Falkirk defender Buchanan is hoping to continue his excellent form since joining the Warriors last summer.

"Centre-backs don’t normally get the plaudits that I got last year,” he added. “It was great at the time and I enjoyed every minute of it.

"To have won the personal PFA award and for the team to have won awards is worth using and remembering.

“I still feel like I am in a great place and touch wood that doesn’t change. I feel fit.”