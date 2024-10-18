Gregor Buchanan: Stenhousemuir won't rest on strong start to League One season

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan says his team-mates need to carry picking up points after a strong start to the season (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan has challenged his team-mates to keep up their strong start to the William Hill League One campaign – with the newly-promoted Warriors sitting second in the table after the first quarter.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ochilview side return to action this Saturday evening against Alloa Athletic after a two-week break from playing due to their SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round tie against Rangers B being switched to next Tuesday night.

“If you told us pre-season that we’d be 14 points up after the first quarter, everyone would have taken that,” Buchanan said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a really positive start for us. We’re in a good place. Getting through in the cup against Falkirk was a brilliant result too.

"But we know that we cannot get carried away. The league is a bit mental, and I probably expected that. Everyone is so close together.

"We are second in the table but when you look at things we could be top or eighth in a game or two.

"We’ve been good at just getting points on the board. We have had injuries and some tough moments but the team spirit has shone through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors match with the Wasps this weekend has been chosen for live TV coverage, with BBC Alba showing the 5.30pm kick-off.

And Buchanan reckons that game is a good opportunities for his team-mates to show what they can do to a bigger audience.

He said: “It is an extra bonus for us and it adds something to the game. It is good for the football club but also good for the players.

“It is a good thing having League One games on TV. The younger guys in the team know that there is always someone watching you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a chance to really show that you have something about you. There is an extra opportunity in that sense with more eyes on the game.

"Even for myself, when a game is on TV, you do want to do well knowing that everyone you know can see how you are playing!

"For some of the guys, they won’t have been on TV before. You do think of it as more of top-flight, maybe Championship only thing.”

He added: “We know it will be a tough game. Alloa are a good League One side.”