Gregor Buchanan: Stenhousemuir captain reveals dressing room 'harsh words' after Scottish Cup exit

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan admits harsh words were said in the dressing room after his side’s 2-0 to Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup second round.

Stenny captain Gregor Buchanan on the ball against Brora Rangers (Photo: Alan Murray)

That home defeat, which was a first loss in five outings for the Ochilview side, saw the Warriors put in a ‘shocking’ second half display as they crashed out of the cup, with goals from Alisdair Sutherland and Jordan MacRae sealing the Highland League outfit’s progression.

“To lose at the first hurdle is extremely disappointing,” centre-half Buchanan told Warriors TV. “We wanted to go far in the competition. The manner in which we lost the game was the biggest problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the first 20-odd minutes, we had chances to put ourselves two or three goals ahead but we didn’t and after that we were really poor and got progressively worse as the tie went on.

“The truth is that Brora probably deserved to go through. Everything went wrong in the second half. First half, we were in the game and we had chances, the goal they score comes from a set-piece at a time that they weren’t really in the game.

“The second half simply wasn’t good enough. The standards we have set this season are high and we need to take this one on the chin because we didn’t play well enough.

“It has to be a one off. That cannot happen again. You will get nowhere in the league if you the way we did in the second half. There was some strong words said in the dressing room after the game and rightly so. That can’t happen at this football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a real feel-good factor about the place at the moment and this result is hard to take.”

Stenny striker Matty Yates goes for goal against Brora Rangers (Photo: Alan Murray)

Stenhousemuir now return to League 2 duty this Saturday as they travel to eighth-place Forfar Athletic. Gary Naysmith’s Warriors currently sit in fourth, just three points off top spot, and Buchanan says they need re-discover their recent form.

He said: “The glory in football is that you can go one week later and get three points and look up again. We are in a good position in the table and we are doing well at the moment overall.