Gregor Buchanan: Stenhousemuir captain named cinch League Two player of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan named cinch League Two player of the season.

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan has been named cinch League Two player of the season after leading the Ochilview club to the fourth tier title.

The Warriors’ history-making and record-breaking campaign saw them clinch a title for the first time in the club’s 140 year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And ex-Dumbarton, Falkirk and Airdrie ace Buchanan, 34, played a key role at the back, helping the team to 19 clean sheets.