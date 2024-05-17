Gregor Buchanan: Stenhousemuir captain named cinch League Two player of the season
Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan named cinch League Two player of the season.
Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan has been named cinch League Two player of the season after leading the Ochilview club to the fourth tier title.
The Warriors’ history-making and record-breaking campaign saw them clinch a title for the first time in the club’s 140 year history.
And ex-Dumbarton, Falkirk and Airdrie ace Buchanan, 34, played a key role at the back, helping the team to 19 clean sheets.
“From a personal point of view it has been a special season for me and the players,” Buchanan commented.
