Gregor Buchanan: Stenhousemuir captain named cinch League Two player of the season

By Ben Kearney
Published 17th May 2024, 01:01 BST
Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan has been named cinch League Two player of the season after leading the Ochilview club to the fourth tier title.

The Warriors’ history-making and record-breaking campaign saw them clinch a title for the first time in the club’s 140 year history.

And ex-Dumbarton, Falkirk and Airdrie ace Buchanan, 34, played a key role at the back, helping the team to 19 clean sheets.

“From a personal point of view it has been a special season for me and the players,” Buchanan commented.

