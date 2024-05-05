Gregor Buchanan named PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year after leading Stenhousemuir to first title

27-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Bonnyrigg Rose FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 35. SPFL cinch League Two winners trophy presentation to Stenhousemuir FC. Their first ever league title in their 140 year history. Gregor Buchanan 4 with the League 2 winners trophy.

Gregor Buchanan has been named PFA Scotland’s League Two Player of the Year after captaining Stenhousemuir to a first-ever league title.

The centre-back, 34, joined Gary Naysmith’s history-makers last summer and has been a key part of the Warriors’ record-breaking campaign.

He only missed one game in the fourth tier, creating a formidable partnership at the back with Nicky Jamieson and goalkeeper Darren Jamieson – with the team only conceding 31 times.

And the veteran defender, formerly of Dumbarton, Airdrie and Falkirk, also chipped in with seven goals, including a goal on trophy day against Bonnyrigg Rose last month.

"It is pretty overwhelming. To be a 34-year-old centre-back, not many probably win it at this stage,” Buchanan admitted.

“I am so pleased and thankful for my peers who voted for me. One-hundred-and-forty years is a long time for any club to wait for silverware.

"I wanted to the first captain to win a league for Stenhousemuir and the manager (Gary Naysmith) wanted to the first manager.”