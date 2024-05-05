Gregor Buchanan named PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year after leading Stenhousemuir to first title

Stenhousemuir ace Gregor Buchanan named PFA Scotland's League Two Player of the Year after leading Warriors to League Two title.
27-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Bonnyrigg Rose FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 35. SPFL cinch League Two winners trophy presentation to Stenhousemuir FC. Their first ever league title in their 140 year history. Gregor Buchanan 4 with the League 2 winners trophy.
Gregor Buchanan has been named PFA Scotland’s League Two Player of the Year after captaining Stenhousemuir to a first-ever league title.

The centre-back, 34, joined Gary Naysmith’s history-makers last summer and has been a key part of the Warriors’ record-breaking campaign.

He only missed one game in the fourth tier, creating a formidable partnership at the back with Nicky Jamieson and goalkeeper Darren Jamieson – with the team only conceding 31 times.

And the veteran defender, formerly of Dumbarton, Airdrie and Falkirk, also chipped in with seven goals, including a goal on trophy day against Bonnyrigg Rose last month.

"It is pretty overwhelming. To be a 34-year-old centre-back, not many probably win it at this stage,” Buchanan admitted.

“I am so pleased and thankful for my peers who voted for me. One-hundred-and-forty years is a long time for any club to wait for silverware.

"I wanted to the first captain to win a league for Stenhousemuir and the manager (Gary Naysmith) wanted to the first manager.”

Buchanan beat fellow Stenny duo Nat Wedderburn and Matthew Aitken to the award with The Spartans’ Blair Henderson making up the nominees.

