Gregor Buchanan: Another 'battling performance' key for Stenhousemuir to keep picking up points

Stenny skipper Gregor Buchanan after last Saturday's 3-2 home win over Cove Rangers (Photo: Alan Murray)

Stenhousemuir skipper, Gregor Buchanan, has promised Warriors fans that his side will deliver a “battling performance” when they face Annan Athletic at home this Saturday in League One.

The Ochilview side will be looking to continue in their positive vein of form after their impressive 3-2 win last Saturday against Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers.

“The performance at home last weekend was one to be proud of and everyone, from the players on the pitch to the supporters in the ground, played their part in getting the 3-points over the line.” veteran defender Gregor Buchanan said.

“Facing Annan tomorrow will be another tough challenge for us, but we know there are no easy fixtures in this league.”

Around Stenhousemuir there has been a feeling of frustration due to good performances away from home, but no positive result to match.

This fixture brings Annan Athletic into familiar surroundings where the Warriors have been performing comfortably well.

Given both clubs currently sit equal on six points, this fixture promises to be exciting and pivotal for both clubs.

The Warriors and Buchanan, their defensive stalwart, know that a perfect performance against Annan will be required if they are to keep the points at Ochilview.

“The performance last week displayed we can compete at this level,” he added. “We will be looking to bring an equally battling performance on Saturday that everyone can be proud of.”

Stenny boss Gary Naysmith added: "We are taking each game as it comes. It has been a solid start so far.

"We’re five away from the bottom and getting a win this weekend would take us up to three wins from five, and that would be a really good start.”