Greenock Morton 2-3 Falkirk: 4 things we learned as Bairns survive then thrive in Cappielow chaos

Alfredo Agyeman celebrates the winning goal against Morton (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk’s perfect start to the Scottish Championship campaign continued with a 3-2 victory over Greenock Morton at Cappielow on Saturday afternoon.

After going two goals down early on, the Bairns battled back to level before the break through Brad Spencer and Dylan Tait, with second-half substitute Alfredo Agyeman scoring the winning goal in a match that had it all.

And that means that John McGlynn’s side are now unbeaten in 42 league matches, with Falkirk now over 500 days without tasting defeat in either League One or the second tier.

Here are four things we learned from the Bairns’ victory…

Morgan Boyes (left) fired Morton into the lead against Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk somehow survive then thrive in Cappielow chaos

This was a proper Championship clash. Sounds daft considering Falkirk have already faced a live TV opener, a derby, then a match against title favourite – but this game was the quintessential second tier match.

The tighter pitch suited the home side and they were by far and away the better team early on. There hasn’t much to complain about for a while, but the two goals – from identical Ali Crawford set-plays – were a cause for concern.

The Bairns’ backline didn’t deal with both crosses and it left a mountain to climb. The team in general struggled to deal with Morton’s press early on and it looked like the unbeaten record was slipping away.

Dylan Tait makes his feelings known to the home support after scoring (Photo: Michael Gillen)

But, as they have done so many times under boss McGlynn, the team managed to bounce back. The penalty was well-struck by Brad Spencer and Ethan Ross showed why he is in the team with his rum that set up Dylan Tait’s leveller.

The second half was more like Falkirk. They asserted a level of control they didn’t have previously and deserved the three points in the end.

Alfredo Agyeman adds something off the bench – again

Callumn Morrison must be a little worried. He won’t be parachuted back into the starting eleven when fit again. Ethan Ross has made a real impact in recent weeks and he showed again his skill down the right-hand side.

Delighted Falkirk fans after the 3-2 comeback win against Morton (Photo: Michael Gillen)

And Alfie also showed what he is all about – grabbing the winning goal in what was a big moment for the former Kelty Hearts ace. He’s been coming off the bench and making things happen too.

But actually grabbing a goal, and getting to celebrate a winner in front of the Falkirk fans, is one his top moments in Navy Blue.

He was powerful and direct as soon as he came onto the pitch for Calvin Miller. He caused all sorts of trouble for the Ton backline and was a useful out-ball.

The key takeaway, however, was that he showed his ability in front of goal. He got past his man with ease and his finish into Gary Woods’ far-post was sublime.

Tait has mastered the art of being the Bairns’ pantomime villain

Whatever the importance of the occasion, or the hostility of the environment, Dylan Tait always seems to take centre stage.

The former Hibs midfielder has been revelation this season so far – but that isn’t just because of his ability on the ball. His key strengths, clearly, are his eye for a pass and his attacking prowess.

But just like at East End Park, Tait was happy to play the role of the pantomime villain in the middle of the park at Cappielow.

His celebration after sliding the ball under Gary Woods in front of the Morton supporters probably won’t please his boss, but the Falkirk fans will love him even more for it.

In play, the midfielder has really shown that he can do the dirty stuff too. He’s chipping in defensively and he certainly likes to make his feelings known to the referee.

He is already a fans’ favourite – which is no mean feat in this Falkirk team full of heroes.

Did Falkirk get away with one, or even maybe two?

Morton boss Dougie Imrie was astounded at the big calls made on Saturday afternoon by referee Graham Grainger, who certainly didn’t have a great afternoon.

There were a number of key moments in the match, no more so than the penalty call for Brad Spencer’s leveller. Dylan Tait won the spot kick for a pretty soft foul while he has driving into the box.

From the press box, it probably was just enough of a prolonged push. There weren’t many complaints from the home side.

But consistency is always the issue. Up the other end, Coll Donaldson had a long hold of Michael Garrity which ended off in the Ton ace going down in the box.

If you give one you probably have to give the other.

Ethan Ross also entered the book during the second half for simulation in the box. It was pretty similar to the penalty that Falkirk did get.

Imrie said post-match that he was going to give Willie Collum a call on Monday morning. Good luck with that.

Teams – Falkirk player ratings as subs impress

Greenock Morton: Woods, Ballantyne, Delaney, Baird, Boyes, Moffat, Emmanuel-Thomas, Crawford, Lyall, Garrity, Wilson.

Subs: Mullen, Blues, Davies, Reynolds, McGinn, Gillespie, King, O’Boy.

Falkirk: Hogarth 6, Adams 7, Henderson 6, Donaldson 6, Mackie 7, Tait 8, Spencer 7, Oliver 6, Ross 7, Miller 6, MacIver 6.

Subs: Hayward, Yeats 7, McCann, McCrone, McCafferty, McKenna 7, Agyeman 8, Shanley 6.

Referee: Graham Grainger.

Attendance: 2,961.