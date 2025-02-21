Greenock Morton 0-2 Falkirk: Bairns on easy street as they increase lead at top of Championship

Falkirk star Scott Arfield celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Greenock Morton during Friday night's match (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Falkirk cruised to a 2-0 win at in-form Greenock Morton on Friday night to open up a five-point lead at the top of the William Hill Championship ahead of title rivals Ayr United and Livingston meeting tomorrow afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cappielow hosts had built up an impressive 11-match unbeaten league run – stretching back to when the lost 6-0 at the Bairns back in November – but they couldn’t get near John McGlynn’s side.

Barney Stewart was handed start up top by his boss after impressing against Ayr United last weekend off the bench, and he swiftly showed what he can do, showing nice feet and awareness to create an opportunity in the opening minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He cushioned the ball to team-mate Scott Arfield, who cut open the Morton defence with a splitting pass that Calvin Miller could only send by the post once he connected with the ball.

Falkirk winger Ethan Ross scores to make it 2-0 against Greenock Morton during Friday night's match (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Soon after, ex-Rangers midfielder Arfield played a neat one-two on the edge of the area but he got his effort all wrong, firing the ball out of the park.

The chances kept on coming and Miller had a brilliant chance to make it 1-0 when he found himself free in front of goal after a lofted Sean Mackie cross – but he could only force Ryan Mullen into a decent save.

The Morton goalkeeper had an impressive few minutes, also pushing over a dipping, swerving Dylan Tait volley from the edge of the area after a Miller corner kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it felt like a Falkirk opener was inevitable and so that told after a 20-minute blitz from the Bairns.

Falkirk fans pack the Wee Dublin End during Friday's night Championship clash with Greenock Morton (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Returning hero Arfield showed once again his finishing touch from deep, picking up the ball from Ross and curling home past Mullen to bag his fifth goal in just three appearances since rejoining the club.

The second goal for Falkirk then came seven minutes later, with Ross this time the one to find the bottom corner after being afforded way too much space by the Morton backline.

He weaved his way through a sea of bodies and had the time to pick his spot and put the game beyond Dougie Imrie’s side – even at such an early stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns continued to control the game, and they were on easy street, restricting the hosts to no efforts in the opening 45 minutes.

After the break, it was much of the same with the visiting side comfortable and looking way more balanced with Sean Mackie back in as a natural left-back.

Miller had the first chance of the second half when he went for goal from range and saw his effort fly over the bar at the Wee Dublin End.

Morton finally had a sight of goal towards the hour mark when Cameron Blues tested Nicky Hogarth while a low cross to substitute Owen Moffat forced the Bairns into some last-ditch defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United loanee Miller Thomson was close to grabbing his first Falkirk goal with 18 minutes remaining when he connected sweetly with Brad Spencer’s corner and sent a thundering effort just by the post.

The Bairns did continue to search for a third goal – but they were happy in the end to settle for a clean sheet, two goals and three crucial points.

And Falkirk can now watch on tomorrow with their feet up as title rivals Ayr United and Livingston battle it out at Somerset Park.

Teams

Greenock Morton: Mullen, Ballantyne, Delaney, Baird, Boyes, Blues, Davies, Reynolds, Lyall, Garrity, Shaw.

Subs: Woods, Corr, Moffat, Crawford, McGinn, Gillespie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Donaldson, Graham, Mackie, Spencer, Tait, Arfield (20’), Miller, Ross (27’), Stewart.

Subs: Munro, Yeats, McCann, Lang, Thomson, Nesbitt, Agyeman, Oliver.

Referee: Dan McFarlane.

Attendance: TBC.