Green energy is the goal for Little Kerse hub after SP Energy Networks' funding

The Polmont site’s energy consumption will be cut while also educating young people about climate change to encourage positive action across the local community.

As part of a low carbon energy programme, efficiency measures and renewable energy solutions have been introduced.

A wide range of technologies have been installed, including a newly installed solar farm along with battery storage technology which has enabled Little Kerse to become fully self-sufficient.

Little Kerse has undergone a £389,000 refurbishment thanks to funding from SP Energy Networks’ Green Economy Fund (Pics: Michael Gillen)

The upgraded facility now also boasts an electric vehicle charging station to encourage more local families to switch to electric cars.

Vehicles can now be charged while parents and carers are cheering on children at football games.

LED floodlights have also been installed to reduce energy consumption.

SP Energy Networks distribution director Craig Arthur said: “We created the fund to help those who need it most – ensuring no community is left behind as the UK benefits from moves to cleaner and green energy.

The refurbished community hub now hosts EV charging points

“It’s brilliant to see the impact that green upgrades have made at Little Kerse and for our funding to help get more children and young people into sport.

"Going greener can help community organisations reduce their costs while also doing their bit to protect the planet.

“The Scottish and UK governments have ambitious plans to achieve net zero emissions and investing in community projects like this makes big strides towards a cleaner future for all of us.”

Savings generated from the new technology and energy efficiency solutions will enable Little Kerse to reinvest into existing projects like ‘First Kicks’, ‘Girls Allowed’ and ‘Friday Fun’, all of which focus on making football accessible to everyone as well as supporting the health and wellbeing of young people.

Little Kerse hosts a number of local footballing initiatives

Stephen Barr, Galaxy Sports Little Kerse’s managing director, saidd: “We are passionate about supporting the young people that use our facility and we’re so happy they can benefit from the sustainable upgrades that we’ve made across the facilities.

“We really appreciate the support from SP Energy Networks which has enabled us to bring in these new eco-friendly elements.

"This all came from one conversation that went from asking about having a sponsored footballing event to something that will actually support us in the long-term.

"It really is brilliant because the young people that come here are so engaged and they will now be able to learn about the benefits of going green.

Pictured: Jillian Violaris, SP Energy Networks Green Economy Fund Manager; Stephen Barr, MD Little Kerse Leisure Ltd and Craig Arthur SP ENergy Networks ScottishPower Distribution Director.

"The way the world is going, it is important young people understand how they can help ensure we take some steps in the right direction.”