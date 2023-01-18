Grangemouth's Fraser Weir set to represent Scotland at FootGolf World Cup

Fraser Weir, 30, will travel to Orlando, Florida in May for the 10-day long event and he is excited to be going.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Weir said: “To say I’ll play for Scotland at a World Cup is just amazing and we are all hoping we can do something special over in the US.

“I have represented Scotland before in different sports when I was younger, high jump and triple jump and things like that, but this is the pinnacle of a sport.

Footgolfer Fraser Weir in action

“We now play on some really prestigious courses across the country and the sport is growing. People are getting on board now.

"I have been playing for around three years now, I am currently the captain of Cumbernuald footgolf club who play in a league and in a tour system.”

Weir won his place in the squad thanks to winning a ‘Fight for the Flight’ event at the tail end of last year.

A former Scottish Open champion, he has also continually performed well on tour.

“In the most recent Scotland tour everyone was basically playing for a place in the first ever World Cup team, so it was a big deal,” Weir added.

“I managed to win one of the events called Fight for the Flight which came with automatic qualification for the squad.

“Scotland were recently accepted as a proper national governing body by the Federation for International FootGolf and that opened up the chance of representing Scotland at a major tournament.

“We leave at the end of May for Orlando and there will be over 1,500 people taking part from across the world.

“Some of the guys have played at the tournament previously, but as part of a Team GB set-up as Scotland weren’t affiliated fully.”

Meanwhile, Weir is being sponsored for the trip by local business Bilanco Blinds.

Managing director, Audrey Biscotti said: “We always want to support local sports people and give back to the community. When Fraser got in touch we reached out to him straight away."It is nice to give back and we have sponsored him further now to help with travel and things like that ahead of the big kick off. ”