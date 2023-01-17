Grangemouth Inoes owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally joins process to buy Manchester United

The 70-year-old Ineos founder has now entered the race to buy the Old Trafford club, a year on from trying to buy Chelsea for £4.25bn after Roman Abramovich put the London outfit up for sale.

The Glazer family confirmed back in November that they were “exploring strategic alternatives” and that included being open to selling the club – around the same time that club icon Cristiano Ronaldo departed, calling out the club’s 'lack of progress on and off the park’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Greater Manchester, Ratcliffe is a boyhood Man United supporter and has made no secret in the past of his desire to take control of the Red Devils.

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has formally offered to buy Manchester United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

An Ineos spokesperson said of the bid: "We have formally put ourselves into the process."

Erik ten Hag’s side are fourth in the Premier League after an improvement in form under the Dutch boss, who took over in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They beat local rivals Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday and are nine points off leaders Arsenal.