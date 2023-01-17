News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth Inoes owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally joins process to buy Manchester United

Grangemouth industry owner Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest people, has formally lodged interest in buying Manchester United from the club’s current owners, the Glazer family.

By Ben Kearney
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The 70-year-old Ineos founder has now entered the race to buy the Old Trafford club, a year on from trying to buy Chelsea for £4.25bn after Roman Abramovich put the London outfit up for sale.

The Glazer family confirmed back in November that they were “exploring strategic alternatives” and that included being open to selling the club – around the same time that club icon Cristiano Ronaldo departed, calling out the club’s 'lack of progress on and off the park’

Born in Greater Manchester, Ratcliffe is a boyhood Man United supporter and has made no secret in the past of his desire to take control of the Red Devils.

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has formally offered to buy Manchester United (Photo: Michael Gillen)
An Ineos spokesperson said of the bid: "We have formally put ourselves into the process."

Erik ten Hag’s side are fourth in the Premier League after an improvement in form under the Dutch boss, who took over in the summer.

They beat local rivals Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday and are nine points off leaders Arsenal.

Ratcliffe is hoping to take over the Old Trafford club from current owners, the Glazer family (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
